ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Major League Baseball has handed Angels pitcher Noe Rameriz a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for throwing a pitch near the head of Houston Astros player Jake Marisnick during the sixth inning of Tuesday night’s game at Angel Stadium.
In addition, Angels manager Brad Ausmus has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine because of the incident. He will serve it Wednesday night in the final game of the three-game series between the two teams.
It was the first time the Angels faced Marisnick since his violent home plate collision with Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy last week.
Lucroy was hospitalized with a concussion and a fractured nose and Marisnick was suspended two games for the incident.
