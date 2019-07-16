Comments
TEMPLE CITY (CBSLA) — A neighborly dispute erupted into gunfire, killing one man in Temple City, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Monday in the 9400 block of Workman Avenue. Deputies responding to the shooting found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators found that there was a dispute between neighbors just before the shooting, authorities said. Another man was detained and a handgun was recovered on Workman near Alessandro Avenue.
The suspect’s name was not released, and the nature of the dispute was not disclosed.
