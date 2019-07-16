Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The WNBA has suspended L.A. Sparks guard Riquna Williams for ten games following allegations of domestic violence.
Williams was arrested April 29 in Florida for allegedly assaulting her ex-girlfriend. Deputies say after they separated the two, Williams grabbed a gun and pointed it at one of them before taking off in her car.
The incident didn’t stop the team from re-signing her a month after the arrest.
The WNBA conducted its own investigation and has ordered Williams to undergo counseling as part of her suspension.
Williams’ suspension begins with the Sparks July 18 game against the Dallas Wings.
