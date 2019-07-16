



– Police are investigating whether an SUV which crashed in Alhambra early Tuesday morning is linked to a car-to-car shooting outside a nearby 7-Eleven moments earlier.

According to Los Angeles police, a white SUV containing two people crashed at around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Cabrillo Avenue and Valley Boulevard. The female passenger was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver was arrested at the scene, police said.

A short time earlier, shots had been fired from one vehicle to another following some kind of altercation outside a 7-Eleven at 5530 Valley Blvd., less than a half-mile from the crash scene. There was no immediate word that anyone was struck by the gunfire.

Police have not confirmed whether the people in the crashed SUV are suspected of being involved in the shooting.