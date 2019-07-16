



– Authorities are searching for a 43-year-old man who tried to run over a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy in Hesperia Tuesday morning during a traffic stop.

Leaire Moore of Hesperia is at large.

Sheriff’s officials told CBS2 that sometime before 9:50 a.m. a deputy responded to a report of a suspicious truck towing a trailer. When he located and attempted to pull it over, the driver sped off, prompting a short pursuit.

The truck came to a stop at Darwin and Santa Fe avenues, the sheriff’’s department says. When the deputy got out of his squad car and began to approach the truck, the driver hit the gas and drove at the deputy, trying to run him down. Shot were fired. It’s unclear if the suspect was struck.

The truck then got stuck when the driver tried to jump some train tracks. Moore abandoned the truck and ran, the sheriff’s department reports. His female passenger tried to flee but was caught.

No deputies were injured.

Moore remained at large as of 1:20 p.m. and deputies are conducting a manhunt for him. It’s unclear why they had initially attempted to pull him over or whether Moore is believed to be armed.