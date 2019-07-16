PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police are in search of the driver of a reportedly stolen red Bentley Continental following a brief pursuit.

Police have impounded the vehicle, but are still looking for the driver of the vehicle who witnesses said was a woman who got out of the vehicle carrying a small dog.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers attempted to pull the driver of the vehicle over, but she failed to stop leading to a short pursuit. Officers lost sight of the vehicle before finding it behind an apartment building in the 7900 block of Kester.

“She just had her dog,” one nearby resident said. “That’s it.”

The vehicle is reportedly registered to a man who lives in Van Nuys, about two miles from where the vehicle was recovered.