LA MIRADA (CBSLA) — A man who was served with a restraining order at his home in La Mirada was sedated Tuesday after scuffling with two Orange County sheriff’s deputies, who were also hurt.

A family disturbance was reported at 8:40 p.m. Monday in the 8100 block of Barrington Lane, where assistance was also needed to serve a restraining order on the son, a resident of the home, Orange County sheriff’s officials said.

The son, who is in his 30s, confronted the deputies, who authorities said had to use force to subdue him.

It’s not clear how the deputies subdued the unidentified man or how he was injured, but he has since been sedated, according to sheriff’s officials.

The deputies were treated for moderate injuries.