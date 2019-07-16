



Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 7/16 at 8 a.m.

SoCalGas Technician Killed, 15 Injured In Natural Gas Explosion At Murrieta Home

A damaged gas line sparked an explosion that leveled a home in a Murrieta neighborhood Monday afternoon, leaving one person dead and 15 others injured and damaging several other nearby homes.

Two Deputies, Suspect Hurt During Family Disturbance In La Mirada

A man who was served with a restraining order at his home in La Mirada was sedated Tuesday after scuffling with two Orange County sheriff’s deputies, who were also hurt.

Tuesday Marks 50th Anniversary Of The Historic Apollo 11 Launch

Fifty years ago today, Apollo 11 began its voyage into American history. The Saturn V rocket carrying astronauts Neil Armstrong, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 16, 1969.

Local Weather

Some slight relief from the heat as temperatures dip slightly Tuesday as cooling trend begins. A high of 77 for the beaches and 98 for the valleys.