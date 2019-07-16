Comments
STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Now’s your chance to win a stay in The Brady Bunch house.
Brady Bunch fans can enter to win a week-long stay in the very house from the hit show.
HGTV announced a very Brady contest for seven people to win a six-night stay in the newly renovated home in December.
The network bought the Studio City home used to shoot the exterior scenes and renovated the interior to match what fans saw in the show.
Between now and Sept. 11, people can submit videos to explain why they should win a week-long stay.
