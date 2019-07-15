



— The Los Angeles Police Department is giving the public a special look at how its former headquarters was demolished.

On Monday, LAPD tweeted a time-lapse video of Parker Center’s demolition.

As we say goodbye to what served as the LAPD’s Headquarters for many decades, Parker Center, we are reminded that our past is full of memories and life lessons that shape our present and our future — we are excited to see what this historic site will hold. pic.twitter.com/96hacwDJah — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 15, 2019

Parker Center was knocked down to make way for an office tower for municipal employees.

One of the goals of the project is to centralize more city employees in the Civic Center area by allowing the city to sell other buildings it owns or terminate leases in ones it rents.

Parker Center was built in 1955 and served as LAPD’s headquarters until 2009, when the agency moved into its new headquarters about a block away.

The building was originally known as the Police Facilities Building. In 1969, it was named after former Chief William H. Parker, who served in the LAPD from 1950 until his death in 1966. Allegations of racial discrimination by police are part of Parker’s legacy, which included the 1965 Watts Riots when officers were accused of harassment and abuse against the black community.

The Los Angeles Conservancy failed to save the building, which has been seen in TV shows like “Dragnet” and “The Closer.”

Welton Becket, who also designed the Capitol Records Building and the Music Center, was the architect.