



– A suspicious package that was later determined to be a pressure cooker prompted a bomb squad callout to a mosque in Granada Hills Sunday night.

At around 8 p.m., a package was spotted near the Islamic Center of Northridge in the 11400 block of Encino Avenue.

A Los Angeles police bomb squad was called to the scene and surrounding streets were blocked off. Officers could be seen going door-to-door trying to find out who the device belonged to.

The bomb squad eventually determined that the package was in fact an empty pressure cooker and posed no threat.

Police are still unsure how it got there or who left it.