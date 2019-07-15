LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Four people face charges in connection with taking part in a street takeover, then leading a short pursuit that ended in a crash into South LA wall.

The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Slauson and Broadway in South LA. The driver and three passengers were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and have since been arrested.

Police say the driver had been part of a street takeover – where several cars take over an intersection to do dangerous stunts in front of an audience notified via social media — at 54th and Avalon. Neighbors called 911 to report the street takeover.

An officer nearby tried to stop one of the vehicles that was part of the street takeover, but the driver did not stop and led a short pursuit before losing control and slamming into a wall.

Police say it was a miracle no one was killed.

“There’s a food truck, there was a lot of pedestrian traffic,” LAPD Lt. Gus Barrientos said. “Had this gone sideways, and the vehicle traveled in a southwest direction, obviously probably we would have had many casualties.”

The intersection could stay closed for the police investigation until 9 a.m.