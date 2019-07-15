Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 7/15 at 8 a.m.
Fire Breaks Out In Vacant Exposition Park Building
Firefighters are mopping up a fire that broke out inside a vacant Exposition Park building where homeless people were believed to be sleeping early Monday.
Alleged South LA Street Takeover Driver Slams Into Wall After Short Pursuit
Four people face charges in connection with taking part in a street takeover, then leading a short pursuit that ended in a crash into South LA wall.
Suspicious Package Causes Scare At Granada Hills Mosque
A suspicious package that was later determined to be a pressure cooker prompted a bomb squad callout to a mosque in Granada Hills Sunday night.
Local Weather
Triple digit temperatures will continue into Monday before a cooling trend takes effect Tuesday.