HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The Arclight Hollywood is giving Angelenos a chance to check out two advance screenings of director Quentin Tarantino’s new film, “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.”

The theater says it will offer two sneak peak 70mm screenings as part of its three-day Tarantino tribute July 19-21. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” officially debuts July 26.

Set in Los Angeles in 1969, the story follows TV star “Rick Dalton” (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double “Cliff Booth” (Brad Pitt) as they become entangled in the infamous Manson murders.

Arclight Hollywood  promises moviegoers will be treated to a Tarantino-themed celebration, with special décor, nostalgic beverage offerings, commemorative keepsakes, and special giveaways.

 

