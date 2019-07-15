Evacuees From Murrieta Explosion Waiting To Return Home Many people whose homes were damaged in Monday's natural gas explosion that killed one and injured 15 spent the night in a Red Cross shelter, unsure of when they would be able to go home.

Democratic Congresswomen Dismiss Trump's "Blatantly Racist Attack" As A DistractionStanding side by side, the four Democratic congresswomen of color who were targeted in a racist tirade by President Trump that elicited widespread condemnation mounted a vigorous defense of their progressive agendas and tried to downplay the commander-in-chief's controversial comments, which they said were just the latest episode of a pattern of bigoted and divisive rhetoric.