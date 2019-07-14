CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
PASADENA (CBSLA)  — Authorities said a 69-year-old woman was apparently beaten to death in a Pasadena parking lot.

The woman’s identify was not revealed pending notification of her next of kin.

The woman was found at Fair Oaks and Allesandro, near Huntington Hospital.

Pasadena Police said the victim appeared to have been assaulted.

Homicide detectives are on scene.

There are many medical office buildings in the area. The exact businesses served by this parking lot were unclear.

This is a breaking news report. Details will be added as they come into our newsroom.

 

