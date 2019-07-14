LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — ICE raids on undocumented immigrants are expected to begin Sunday in Los Angeles and around the country.

The sweeps will focus on about 2,000 people whom a judge ordered to be deported. LA is one of ten major cities that will be targeted.

In and around MacArthur Park in downtown, the sidewalks on Saturday were crowded with vendors, but buyers were scarce.

“People are scared to go out,” said Eric Castillo, a vendor. “Because of ICE, immigration. I think it’s bad, it’s bad for business, it’s bad for everybody.”

Saturday marked the eve of the announced ICE raids. A shop owner says her sales were down by two-thirds, and now she fears making ends meet.

“If we don’t sell, there is no money to pay the rent,” she said.

Throughout the country, undocumented immigrants say they are living in a constant state of worry.

President Trump has said that the raid Sunday will target immigrants with removal orders.

“They’re going to take people out and they’re going to bring them back to their countries,” Trump said. “Or, they’re going to take criminals out and put them in prison, or put them in prison in the countries they came from.”

The raids are anticipated to be carried out in at least 10 cities, but in Los Angeles, leaders are pushing back.

“You have the right to speak to a lawyer,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who tweeted out a clip to immigrants on Saturday, explaining their rights.

A message for all Angelenos: Here in Los Angeles, we will not be coordinating with ICE. Your city is on your side, we are in this together → https://t.co/mHCFBjJ4vC pic.twitter.com/b3apkjzXms — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) July 13, 2019

Garcetti stressed that law enforcement in Los Angeles was not coordinating with ICE.