



— A Temecula real estate agent missing for days after visiting an area casino has been found safe.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department tweeted out Friday that 47-year-old Richard Tyrell had been found safe and that he had voluntarily left the area.

The department did not release any additional information.

Tyrell had been missing since Monday. Marcy Sattelmaier, Tyrell’s girlfriend, said he called her Monday and said he had won some money at Pechanga Resort and Casino and would be home soon. When he didn’t show up, she called the police and reported him missing. Sattlemaier posted on Facebook asking for help locating Tyrell.

On Friday, she posted a note of thanks for the support and love she was shown throughout the week.

“He needs some time to decompress and recover, so we appreciate some private time,” Sattelmaier said in the post.

A Pechanga spokesperson issued a statement saying the resort and casino was sharing in the community’s relief knowing Tyrell was safe.

“We know the past few days were unnerving for his family and friends,” the statement continued. “We were glad to assist law enforcement from the outset, and we are grateful to the Riverside Sheriff’s Office and everyone who contributed to the search.”