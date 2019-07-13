FOUNTAIN VALLEY (CBSLA) — Residents were evacuated from their homes early Saturday morning after a three-alarm fire in Fountain Valley tore through a carport, damaging at least a dozen vehicles.

Fountain Valley Police responded to reports of heavy smoke and fire coming from a carport at 10441 Slater Avenue just before 3 a.m.

Upon their arrival, firefighters found a carport on fire extending to the outside of nearby apartments.

Approximately 40 vehicles were reported to be damaged, as well as exterior damage to around 16 apartments.

Tenants were momentarily displaced and were being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire was not immediately reported.