



— It’s been quite the whirlwind week for Razz Berry.

The little 9-week-old Maltese-Yorkie mix was brought to Animal Services in a Cap’n Crunch Berries cereal box. By the end of the week she was a media star culminating Friday on CBS 2 This Morning’s “Pets 2 Love” segment.

Today comes word that Razz Berry has been adopted and found her forever home.

Well, she found it with the help of Riverside County Animal Services and a lottery/raffle they held Saturday morning.

The winners — the Sheets family of Riverside — saw news reports about Razz the same day their beloved 12-year-old Puggle, Ginger, died. The Sheets will pick up Razz next week after she recovers from spay surgery.

Also od note, many of the 20 families who lost out on Razz decided to adopt other dogs that were available, says John Welsh of Riverside County Animal Services.

Welsh provided CBS2/KCAL9 a link to a short video showing the lottery including comments from the Sheets family. Click here to watch.