INYO COUNTRY (CBSLA) — A 60-year-old Huntington Beach woman — described as an “experienced” camper — is missing in Inyo County.

Sheryl Powell’s dog also disappeared.

The woman’s husband told authorities that his wife and the dog disappeared on Friday around 2 in the afternoon at Grandview Campground.

Powell is described as 5-feet 3-inches tall and about 120 pounds. The dog is 5 pounds with black and white coloring.

Powell’s husband said his wife went to take the dog for a bathroom break while he parked the car.

After searching the area for about an hour, he called law enforcement for help.

Search and Rescue crews are looking for Powell by air and by ground.