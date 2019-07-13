LOS FELIZ (CBSLA) — The home is a realtor’s dream. Great neighborhood, spacious, gorgeous grounds — expansive, impressive postcard views in front and back.

“It’s so spectacular,” says listing realtor Robert Giambalvo.

No argument here.

What isn’t evident by looking at the house — its history. The house is a dream but what happened here, everyone’s worst nightmare.

What made the house famous — or perhaps infamous — is what Giambalvo is disclosing.

In 1969, the home was the site of the Rosemary and Leno LaBianca murders committed by the Manson family, the day after the murders of Sharon Tate and four others.

“It’s going to be interesting,” says Giambalvo, “I talked to a lot of people to try to figure out, is it a detractor, or is it not a detractor? It’s all over the board.”

He added, “It’s been nearly 50 years, I’m not so sure that it’s going to be a big deal for some people,” Giambalvo says.

If a buyer can get past the history — the 1,600 square-foot, 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath house on Waverly Drive is listed below market value at just under $2 million

“I think there’s a little bit of a discount,” says Giambalvo.

The house — with its views of the San Gabriel mountains — is being shown by appointment only.

Giambalvo says the couple who owns it has felt at home enough to live here for two decades. They put in an offer all those years ago — knowing the home’s history — and they are confident others will as well.

“We don’t want someone to go into escrow and find out later about the event that happened a long time ago,” Giambalvo says.

The house next door has also been in the news — it’s the convent Katy Perry has been trying to buy.