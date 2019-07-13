



— To quote LeBron James, “AD is on da way.”

James is expected to be on hand when the Lakers formally introduce his new teammate Saturday at a noon press conference at the UCLA Health Training Center.

Anthony Davis — a six-time All-Star, three-time First Team All-NBA and three-time All-Defensive selection — will bring his dynamic, up-tempo, above-the-rim play to Hollywood alongside the 34-year-old James, a three-time NBA champion and Finals regular.

Davis is a 26-year-old 6-foot-10 forward who also plays center, shoots with range, runs the floor, blocks shots and can handle the ball. He has averaged 23.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks during his career. But in seven seasons in New Orleans, his Pelicans teams made the playoffs just twice and won one series against Portland two seasons ago.

It was previously reported James would give the number 23 to Davis, but on Friday Davis posted a photo to his Instagram account in a number 3 Lakers jersey with the caption, “Taking the number all the way back to elementary school! #3”

The New Orleans Pelicans traded Davis to the Lakers for Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, the draft rights to De’Andre Hunter, two first round picks, a first-round pick swap right and cash.

The press conference will be streamed live on Lakers.com