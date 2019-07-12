



— Sheriff’s officials say a Temecula real estate agent who was reported missing after winning cash at Pechanga Resort Casino earlier this week has been found safe.

Richard Tyrell, 47, “voluntarily left the area” following his visit Monday to Pechanga, when his girlfriend says he had won some money at Pechanga Resort and Casino.

Marcy Sattelmaier, Tyrell’s longtime girlfriend, said Tyrell called her Monday around 2:30 a.m. and said he would return home shortly after that. When he didn’t show up, Sattelmaier called the police and reported him missing.

Riverside County Sheriff’s officials released a brief statement Friday indicating Tyrell had been found and that investigators determined he “voluntarily left” the casino.

No other details were provided.

A spokesperson for Pechanga released the following statement: “We share in the community’s relief to hear of Rich Tyrell’s safe return. We know the past few days were unnerving for his family and friends. We were glad to assist law enforcement from the outset, and we are grateful to the Riverside Sheriff’s Office and everyone who contributed to the search.”