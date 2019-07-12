SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police confirmed Friday that a 33-year-old social media personality has been arrested for sexual assault.

Ray Diaz, known for his role in Hulu’s “East Los High,” was taken into custody around 5 a.m. in San Diego.

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Police Department made a post on social media stating that the agency was aware of “several social media posts related to a social media personality, alleging physical abuse and sexual relations with a minor.”

In a Friday tweet, LAPD said Diaz was arrested after a thorough investigation. Police Chief Michel Moore thanked the public in a tweet for what he called an “outpouring of concern” regarding the case.

“We are better when we share the responsibility of making sure every member of our community is safe,” Moore’s tweet continued.

His bail was set at $500,000.

The LAPD is aware of several social media posts related to a social media personality, alleging physical abuse and sexual relations with a minor. We take these allegations seriously. Currently, the Department has directed a group of investigators to look into these allegations. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 12, 2019