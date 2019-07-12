CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dozens of people, most of whom are students, are being evaluated Friday after four cars and a school bus crashed on the southbound 110 Freeway in the University Park area.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. in the middle lanes of the southbound 110 Freeway at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Two vehicles were reported underneath a yellow school bus, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Approximately 44 people from the bus and three other patients from the cars that were involved in the crash are being evaluated for injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, but no significant injuries were immediately reported.

The bus was carrying a total of 39 children and five staff members.

