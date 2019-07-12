Comments
SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — A body was found inside a burning car in San Pedro early Friday.
Firefighters called to put out a car fire in the 2500 block of South Cabrillo Avenue at about 4:45 a.m. made the grisly discovery. The Los Angeles Fire Department’s arson investigator is on the way to the scene.
The age and gender of the person found was not known at this time. The cause of the person’s death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.