



— San Luis Obispo police have located the police chief’s gun and identified a suspect in the theft.

On Thursday evening, the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office reported that they located the San Luis Obispo police chief’s gun, which was stolen after she forgot it in a restaurant bathroom Wednesday.

According to a release from San Luis Obispo police, a man called the sheriff’s office and said his brother-in-law had the gun. The man brought his brother-in-law to the Sheriff’s Coastal Division in Los Osos to return the gun where officials were able to verify the gun was the police chief’s firearm.

The suspect, 30-year-old Skeeter Carlos Mangan, was interviewed by police when they went to Los Osos to recover the gun. According to police, Mangan said he found the firearm in the restroom at El Pollo Loco, put it in his pocket and returned home to Los Osos.

It is unclear whether charges have been filed.