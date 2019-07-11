



— Denise Nickerson, best known for her role as Violet Beauregarde in the 1971 film “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” has died.

Nickerson was 62.

Her son and daughter-in-law — who had been her caretakers — made the announcement on Facebook with a post that read, “She’s gone.”

Nickerson suffered a severe stroke in June 2018.

Violet will always be remembered in the classic film for being spoiled and obsessed with chewing gum.

In addition to being remembered for “Wonka,” Nickerson was also known for being a member of the Short Circus on the kids show “The Electric Company.”

The New York-born Nickerson left acting in 1978 to become a nurse and that’s how she’s made a living the past 40 years.

Her other credits include “Search for Tomorrow,” “Dark Shadows,” “The Brady Bunch,” and the TV movie “The Dark Side of Innocence.”

Her son and daughter-in-law set up a GoFundMe to help cover end-of-life expenses. The fundraiser has garnered more than $10,000.