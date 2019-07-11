LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities are investigating a burglary at the ritzy Ritz Carlton in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday.
Soccer star Allie Long’s room was burglarized while she was out attending the ESPYs around the corner at the Microsoft Theater.
Long — a midfielder for the champion US Woman’s National team since 2014 — tweeted Thursday that a thief, or thieves, made off with her wedding ring (worth about $15,000), cash, and the key she was given to New York City — “my favorite city.”
In her tweet, Long asked NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, “Do you make copies? I would love a new one.”
Officials said the theft was reported Thursday afternoon around 2:30.
CBS2KCAL9 reporter Jake Reiner said police estimated the time of the burglary between 8:45 and 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Long’s teammate tweeted Thursday evening, “I am furious for you.”
TMZ Sports first broke the story.