



— Disneyland visitors are noticing something a little unusual at the popular theme park — wait times for many rides are less than 30 minutes.

“It seems like there’s not as many people,” one visitor said. “We’ve been able to get on and off without even the fast pass.”

For some visitors, the cost was to blame for the apparent lack of people. Others thought maybe they just lucked out in timing their trip just after the park’s Fourth of July celebration. And some believed the area’s recent earthquakes were keeping the crowd’s away.

“It might have scared people out of here, I don’t know,” park visitor Sydnie Gustke said. “It jolted us a little bit.”

But Disney said the park isn’t quieter at all, stating that the shorter lines and wait times were intentional.

“We are incredibly focused on delivering a great guest experience for the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge,” a statement from Disneyland said. “This land has added 20% more capacity to Disneyland Park.”

Disney said the shorter wait times throughout the park can probably be enjoyed for the next month.