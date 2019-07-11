ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – “Star Wars” fans, circle this date on your calendar.
Disney on Thursday announced an opening date for its newest attraction at the “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” park.
“Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance” will open on Jan. 17, 2020, at Disneyland.
The ride will “put guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance,” the company said on its blog.
Walt Disney World’s own Rise of the Resistance ride will open a little earlier, on Dec. 5.
Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge first opened back in May to much fanfare, with Star Wars icons George Lucas, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Williams on hand for the unveiling. The sprawling 14-acre land has three different areas including the Resistance, First Order and the Village.
The park is being opened in phases due to the high level of interest. The “Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run” ride is currently open.