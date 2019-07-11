ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Fullerton police say that an officer who fatally shot a 17-year-old girl in Anaheim last week was wearing a body camera, and they would release the footage by Friday night.

In their first comment on the officer-involved shooting that happened about 7 p.m. on the night of July 5 on the 91 Freeway at Kraemer in Anaheim, Fullerton police say Hannah Williams was in possession of a replica handgun designed to look like a Berretta 92 FS handgun.

The Fullerton officer was on-duty and taking his police K-9 to the veterinarian for a medical procedure. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer says the officer’s vehicle and Williams’ vehicle made contact at some point, which is when the officer-involved shooting occurred.

Williams’ family says she was unarmed, but authorities say the replica handgun was recovered at the scene of the shooting. A representative of the family said earlier this week they have no idea where the fake weapon came from.

State law requires police agencies to release police body came footage within 45 days, but Fullerton police said they would release the footage within about a week of the shooting.

The shooting is being investigated by Anaheim police and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.