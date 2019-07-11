



— Firefighters battled back flames at a commercial building in downtown LA’s Fashion District early Thursday.

Smoke was reported a one-story commercial building at about 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Wall Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. After firefighters got on the scene, the smoke and fire intensified, forcing the firefight outside.

The building is in the heart of the Fashion District. It’s not immediately clear what the building holds, but it had at least eight different storefronts one side, including one that said “Good Girl,” “Kiki Kids,” and “Unik.”

Los Angeles Fire Deputy Chief Phillip Fliegiel said out of the city-block long building, three businesses were impacted by the fire. Several stacks of clothes wrapped in plastic were scene thrown out of stores, and strewn in the water that had poured out of the buildings after dousing flames.

Firefighters were able to search the building before being forced out and no one was believed to be inside when the fire started.

More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze, which was declared knocked down at about 6:30 a.m. There were no injuries reported.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area of Pico and Wall until at least 8 a.m.