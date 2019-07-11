Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 7/11 at 8 a.m.
Fire Rages Through Commercial Building In Downtown LA’s Fashion District
Firefighters battled back flames at a commercial building in downtown LA’s Fashion District early Thursday.
Teen Girl, 2 Boys Among 6 Shot In Separate South LA Drive-By Shootings
Six people, including two 12-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl, were wounded in two separate drive-by shootings in South LA overnight.
Anaheim Strip Mall Explosion Possibly Caused By Illicit Drug Lab, Suspect Sought
Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a Wednesday night explosion at an Anaheim strip mall which may have been sparked by a drug lab.
Local Weather
A heat wave hits the Southland Thursday, with temperatures in the 80s for downtown L.A. and 90s for the valleys.