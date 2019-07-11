



— The San Bernardino County city of Barstow got an early wake-up call Thursday after a minor earthquake struck the area.

The magnitude-3.7 earthquake struck about nine miles east-northeast of Barstow at 4 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No injuries or damage has been reported.

“Did You Feel It?” reports came in from Buena Park in Orange County, Fillmore in Ventura County, and Trona, which is still struggling to recover from the 6.4 and 7.1 earthquakes that jolted all of Southern California last week.

Barstow is about 80 miles away from Ridgecrest, the epicenter of last week’s major earthquake.

It’s not clear if Thursday’s earthquake in Barstow was one of the thousands of aftershocks that have rumbled through the Ridgecrest area since last week’s major quake. One of those aftershocks was a magnitude-4.2 that shook the area near Ridgecrest and Trona Wednesday.