CAMARILLO (CBSLA) — Investigations are ongoing into two separate Thursday night accidents that left three people dead in Camarillo.

One of the crashes happened on a golf course in Camarillo Estates near Center School Road and Fairway Drive at about 8 p.m. Two tractors, one towing the other, and a white pick-up truck were involved in a crash that left one person dead and one person with minor injuries.

The other crash happened at Las Posas Road and Laguna Road. Ventura County Fire Department said a blue Chevy Camaro and a black car carrying three people were involved. The Camaro ended up in a nearby ditch and was partially submerged in water. There were two people trapped in the car who were declared dead at the scene. One person was transported to the hospital, and another was medically cleared at the scene.

Both crashes are under investigation.

#FairwayInc Traffic accident in Camarillo Estates. 2 victims 1 minor and not transported the other succumbed to their injuries. @CHP_Ventura will be handling the investigation. @VCFD pic.twitter.com/aO9yMjyO8m — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) July 12, 2019