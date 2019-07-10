



— They are being hailed as heroes with a ticker tape parade in New York City today, but in less than a month, the U.S. Women’s National Team will kick off its five-game victory tour right here at the Rose Bowl.

The four-time champion U.S. women’s team will take on Ireland to kick off the 2019 USWNT Victory Tour on Aug. 3 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The game will be Team USA’s first game on home soil after winning the World Cup in France on Sunday.

The match will be the team’s first at the Rose Bowl in 17 years, and only its third since the USA won the groundbreaking 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup two decades ago. That game set an international record for spectators at a women’s sporting event and ended with the iconic image of Brandi Chastain tearing off her jersey and roaring in victory in a sports bra.

A statue honoring the team and its victory will be unveiled this week outside the stadium. Tickets for the Aug. 3 game go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. through ussoccer.com.