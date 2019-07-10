



– English soccer star Daniel Sturridge has been reunited with his beloved Pomeranian after it went missing from his West Hollywood home during a burglary Monday night.

Sturridge retrieved his dog Lucci sometime Tuesday night from people who contacted him saying they had found his dog, Los Angeles police Det. Patrick Aluotto told CBS2 Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Sturridge told police he did not believe the people who returned the dog were involved in the original burglary. Sturridge said he did not have to pay to get his dog back would not go into detail with detectives about the nature of his meeting with them, Aluotto said.

The suspects in the burglary itself are still at large, Aluotto disclosed. It’s unclear exactly what items were stolen from the home.

All this began with an Instagram post early Tuesday morning, in which Sturridge said he left the home in the 2300 block of Mount Olympus Drive for a couple of hours Monday night. When he returned, it appeared that someone had broken into his home, taken undisclosed items from the home and his dog Lucci.

In subsequent posts, Sturridge said he would pay up to $30,000 for the return of his dog. He then posted apparent surveillance video that showed three men in hoodies walking through the home.

Sturridge, an England international, has played for Premier League powerhouse clubs Manchester City, Chelsea and most recently Liverpool. He was on the Liverpool squad for the 2018-19 season before being released by the club last month.

It’s unclear if Sturridge resides in West Hollywood or is just staying there temporarily.