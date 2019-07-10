VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — The timing couldn’t have been worse.

Between July 3rd and 8th, someone broke into a big metal storage container at Del Rey Elementary School in Victorville and stole nearly $3,000 worth of disaster and emergency supplies.

It goes without saying, but bears repeating — the Southland has had two major quakes in the past week. Disaster supplies could be coming in handy right about now.

CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Nicole Comstock spoke with district spokesperson Eric Camarena about the school’s disappointment.

“I guess I shouldn’t be shocked,” he says.

He showed her inside the container. They are not looking for donations — they just want the thieves caught.

“Why would somebody do that?” says Camarena.

The district also wants to discourage others from stealing their disaster supplies again.

“The earthquake was very strong here,” Camarena says, “and we’re always attuned to what’s going on, we’re always trying to prepare for worst case scenarios.”

The have about another month before summer break is over and they have to figure out how to re-stock the empty shelves — folding tables, blankets, portable toilets, lights with stands, floodlights, flashlights, tools.

“And when they take something like that, things that are so important,” Camarena says, “things that matter for the safety of our children, it really hits home. And it’s really disappointing.”