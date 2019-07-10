SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Nearly six hours after reports of an attempted armed robbery, Santa Ana police are still trying to take the suspect into custody.

According to police, the suspect barricaded himself inside of a Santa Ana home after police say he tried to rob and carjack a Pizza Hut delivery driver. A SWAT team was on scene trying to talk the man into surrendering to police.

The initial call came in around 7:30 p.m. when police received reports that a delivery driver was the victim of an attempted robbery and carjacking where he was allegedly hit with a gun, according to Cpl. Anthony Bertagna of the Santa Ana Police Department. Bertagna said the victim saw the suspect running from the scene, though it was not immediately clear where the altercation took place.

Officers began a foot pursuit of the suspect, but lost sight of him. A short time later, a homeowner in the 3200 block of S. Thornton Street told police an armed man had entered the home where his family was still inside, Bertagna said.

Authorities arrived at the scene and were able to safely remove the family, but the suspect refused to exit.

The delivery driver’s condition was not disclosed.

