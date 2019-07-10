CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Brandi Chastain, US Women's Soccer, Women's World Cup

PASADENA (CBSLA) — Brandi Chastain helped unveil a new Rose Bowl statue Wednesday commemorating America’s 1999 World Cup-winning women’s soccer team.

The statue, located outside Gate A, recreates the famous moment Chastain dropped to her knees and stripped down to her sports bra to celebrate her World Cup-winning penalty kick in the Rose Bowl on July 10, 1999.

A statue honoring Brandi Chastain and 1999 Women’s National Soccer Team was unveiled Wednesday. (credit: CBS)

The ceremony took place as this year’s World Cup Champion Women’s National Team received a ticker-tape parade through the streets of New York. During a speech afterwards, World Cup MVP Megan Rapinoe called on everyone to”be better. We have to love more, hate less. We got to listen more, and talk less.”

It was a thought echoed by Chastain in Pasadena:  “Like Megan Rapinoe said today… We can all be better.”

