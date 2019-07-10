TEMECULA (CBSLA) — A long-time Riverside County real estate agent is missing days after calling his girlfriend to say he won big at the casino.

Marcy Sattelmaier, the man’s girlfriend of nine years, said 47-year-old Richard Tyrell called her Monday and said he had won some money at Pechanga Resort and Casino and would be home soon. When he didn’t show up, she called the police and reported him missing.

“Scared, worried, upset,” said Sattelmaier. “We don’t know what’s happening at all.”

Sattelmaier said it’s been more than 24 hours since he last picked up his phone — which she said was very unlike him — and that his bank accounts have since been cleared out.

She also said a bartender at the casino told her that Tyrell was with another man who was acting unusual and buying Tyrell a number of drinks. She said authorities told her Tyrell used a ride sharing service sometime after that and took it to Los Angeles.

Sattelmaier is now pleading for anyone with information to come forward and report it to the authorities.

“Please call the Temecula Police Department if you know where he is,” she said breaking down into tears. “And if he happens to see this: Honey, please come home.”

Pechanga released a statement that read in part, “we did proactively reach out to law enforcement yesterday to offer our support and provide information.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.