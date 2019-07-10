DIXON, Ill. (CBS Local) — An Illinois mother was arrested after she drove around with her two daughters on the roof of her SUV inside of an inflatable pool, according to authorities.

Jennifer A. Janus Yeager, 49, was pulled over Tuesday afternoon after a “concerned citizen” noticed her driving north on the Peoria Avenue Bridge, police in Dixon said.

Officers searched the area and observed a white Audi Q5 driving with a blue inflatable pool on the roof with two kids inside of the pool, according to a Facebook post by the police department.

Officials say Yeager had driven into town to inflate the pool at a friends’ house and had her two young daughters ride inside of the empty pool to hold it down on their drive home.

Yeager charged with two counts of endangering the health or life of a child and two counts of reckless conduct. She was also cited for failure to secure a passenger under the age of 8 and under the age of 16.

Yeager was taken to the Dixon Police Department and released after posting bond, police said.