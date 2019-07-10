



— Players and managers from both the American League and the National League honored late Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs during the MLB All-Star Game Tuesday night.

Before the game, the teams held a moment of silence for Skaggs while some players and managers donned patches with the number 45 — a reference to the number Skaggs wore during his time with the Angels — while teammates Mike Trout and Tommy La Stella wore number 45 jerseys.

Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his Hilton hotel room on Monday, July 1 while the team was in Dallas for a three-game series against the Rangers. The Angels will return home July 12 for their first game at the stadium since Skaggs’ passing.

Earlier in the day, the Angels posted a photo of the player’s jerseys with the message, “A tribute to Tyler Skaggs at the #AllStarGame. @MikeTrout and Tommy La Stella will both wear 45 tonight.”

Trout started in his seventh consecutive All-Star game along with Dodger players Cody Bellinger and Hyun-Jin Ryu, who made history at the first-ever South Korean-born pitcher to start the Midsummer Classic. The choice was made by his own manager and NL skipper Dave Roberts.

Trout, snapping his six-game All-Star hitting streak, grounded out in the first against Ryu and popped up to first against New York’s Jacob deGrom in the third. Bellinger, playing in his second All-Star game, didn’t fare any better as he struck out twice — once against New York’s Masahiro Tanaka in the second and again in the fourth against Chicago’s Lucas Giolito. Max Muncy grounded out in the seventh against Detroit’s Shane Greene and struck out against New York’s Aroldis Champman in the ninth.

Ryu gave up a leadoff single to George Springer of the Houston Astros, but it was Clayton Kershaw who gave up the first run of the game. Walker Buehler also gave up a run in his one inning.

The American League won its seventh consecutive All-Star Game with a final score of 4-3.