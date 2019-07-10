



– A water main rupture sent thousands of gallons of water flooding a Mid-City street early Wednesday morning and left several cracks in the roadway in the process.

At around 4:30 a.m., a 12-inch water main broke in the 1400 block of South Victoria Avenue. The gushing water flooded the street and several driveways. It also buckled Victoria Avenue in several locations.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were struggling to shut off the water, which continued to flow well past 6 a.m.

“I called DWP, reported it. The guy says, ‘we don’t have any reports in that area.’ I said, ‘tell the guys to bring lunch, because it’s gonna be a project,'” longtime resident Art Grant told CBS2.

As of 7 a.m., about 20 LADWP customers in the area were without water service. Repairs were expected to take several hours.

There was no report of any flooding or damage to nearby homes.