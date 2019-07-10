LARCHMONT (CBSLA) — The first legal indoor pot farm in Los Angeles is now open for business.

The two owners — both Harvard-educated attorneys — said they have been working on this project for years. They currently cultivate marijuana for their company’s products including edibles and clothing.

Conrad Yun and James Chung invited cameras in as they opened the doors to the facility they hope will produce six or seven cycles of plants per year.

“It’s only the water and basic nutrients will nourish our plants,” Chung said. “Because we don’t have soil, the biggest pathogen for our plants is human contact.”

The duo is hoping to use what’s leftover from the plants to produce hemp plastics, papers and jeans.

“This is the first time we have a legal setting to try out all the science and technology,” Chung said.

Yun said the company is already vertically integrated with licenses for cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. In the next year, the company is hoping to acquire a license for delivery.

The company has to follow strict regulations in order to operate in Los Angeles and California.