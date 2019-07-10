LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Disney Channel superstar Cameron Boyce died in his sleep on Saturday at the age of 20.

Boyce’s family has since confirmed the news of his death, indicating that he suffered a seizure and died due to an ongoing medical condition later explained to be Epilepsy.

“[Boyce’s] tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy,” Boyce’s family told People in a statement Tuesday night. “We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral — which in and of itself, is agonizing.”

Boyce appeared in the television series, “Jessie,” among others. His acting career started at the age of 9, appearing in music videos and soap operas before he moved to the big screen, even playing Adam Sandler’s son in “Grown Ups” and “Grown Ups 2.”

Sandler took to Instagram to mourn Boyce.

Boyce was most recently known for playing Cruella de Vil’s son Carlos in the fantasy TV musical “Descendants” and is believed to have filmed his part in “Descendants 3”, which is set to be released next month.

Off-screen, Boyce was a philanthropist, raising money for the Thirst Project, which provides clean water for underdeveloped countries and serving as an advocate for those devastated by homelessness.

An autopsy was performed Monday and an official cause of death had yet to be determined as of Wednesday.

However, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office has indicated that it was being investigated as a natural death.