



— Tensions were rising in Eagle Rock Wednesday night as residents voiced concerns about a proposed new bus line that will connect Pasadena and North Hollywood — running right through Eagle Rock.

The proposed 18-mile route — BRT, short for Bus Rapid Transit — will have limited stops, but Eagle Rock residents are worried that giving up lanes on Colorado Boulevard in exchange for dedicated bus lanes will choke the neighborhood’s main artery, worsening traffic and disrupting the character of the area.

“As far as an Eagle Rock resident, I’m opposed to it running down Colorado,” said one woman at Wednesday’s public hearing.

Other residents offered alternatives such as not having any stops on Colorado Boulevard during the week — when other bus lines are in service along the busy corridor — in an effort to ease the impact on traffic.

Those in favor, though, say this bus line would improve their commutes as they traverse the route for work. One man, an art teacher, said he currently commutes from Pasadena to Northridge on his bike.

“This thing thing would be a great solution, would make things a lot easier for me,” he said. “I leave my house at 4 a.m. and get there at 6:25 a.m.”

According to a project study on Metro’s website, there are two primary concepts for the proposed line. The first is the street concept that proposes center-running dedicated bus lanes on Colorado Boulevard through Eagle Rock. The second proposal is a freeway concept that runs down the 134 Freeway.

Metro spokesperson Brian Haas said that this is the kind of feedback the transit organization wants to hear.

“I think any municipality that even broaches the subject of dedicated bus lanes runs into concerns about losing parking, about traffic concerns, about losing green space and the beautification of medians,” he said. “And we want to hear that from people. If those are their concerns, we want to hear that.”

Metro says it is nowhere near completing the studies necessary to make final recommendations for the BRT. Before those can be made, engineers will have to complete environmental studies that include impacts of the project such as potential reduction in on-street parking or vehicular travel lanes.

In the meantime, Metro will continue to hold public meetings throughout the communities where the proposed bus line will run.

The full technical study for the NoHo to Pasadena proposed route can be found on Metro’s website.