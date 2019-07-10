



Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 7/10 at 8 a.m.

Attempted Carjacking Suspect Arrested After Nearly 12-Hour SWAT Standoff At Santa Ana Home

A possibly armed man who authorities say tried to rob and carjack a pizza delivery driver was arrested Wednesday morning after he broke into a Santa Ana home and barricaded himself inside, prompting a nearly 12-hours SWAT standoff in which officers fired flash-bang grenades.

Mid-City Water Main Break Buckles Road, Creates Muddy Mess

A water main rupture sent thousands of gallons of water flooding a Mid-City street early Wednesday morning and left several cracks in the roadway in the process.

Soccer Star Daniel Sturridge Finds Missing Dog After Reporting It Stolen In West Hollywood

English soccer star Daniel Sturridge has been reunited with his beloved Pomeranian after it went missing from his West Hollywood home during a burglary Monday night.

Local Weather

A nice Wednesday on the way ahead of a major warm up arriving Thursday. 74 for the beaches, 96 for the Inland Empire.