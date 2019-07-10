NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Multiple purported “bug bombs” likely caused some type of explosion at a North Hollywood apartment complex Tuesday morning, forcing residents to evacuate and sending a Los Angeles police officer to the hospital, authorities said.

The explosion was reported at around 10:15 a.m. at a two-story apartment building in the 6400 block of North Denny Avenue.

According to the L.A. Fire Department, the explosion was sparked by several bug bombs in one of the apartments.

No residents were injured, but three units sustained damage including blown-out windows and doors blown off their hinges, the fire department said.

One LAPD officer was taken to a hospital in fair condition due to a possible respiratory issue.

The building as a whole did not sustain serious structural damage, the fire department determined.

Hazmat crews used odor detection equipment to sweep of the building and found no hazards to life.